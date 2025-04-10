Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani has strongly reacted to content creators who are making jokes about the tragic passing of former Mercant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday (April 10), Manisha Rani lashed out at a Bhojpuri song, "DrumMe Raja", which joked about the blue drum that was used to hide Saurabh's body. Criticising the song makers, she said, "Aap logon ko sharam aana chahiye. Ek insaan mar gaya hai. Aur aap log is topic ko mazak bana diye." She also said that following the Meerut murder case, she has come across many content creators who are making a lot of funny content based on the blue drum. She expressed how people, in hopes of going viral, fail to understand the sensitivity of the situation and create such content without even thinking about how the family members of the deceased would feel. She ended her video by requesting strict action against the music video and any content creator who engages in such insensitive content. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, Accused of Killing Her Husband With Lover Sahil Shukla, Is Pregnant, Say Officials.

Manisha Rani Slams Bhojpuri Song for Mocking Saurabh Rajput’s Tragic Murder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Rani (@manisharani002)

Thinking of Reporting the Bhojpuri Song? Here’s the MV

