There is great news for all the die-hard fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh. The rapper has some huge plans for his millions of fans out there. The Indian Rapper is famous for his rapping and songs. No doubt, he is one of the coolest rapper, the music industry ever gifted the audience. Not just his songs, his life is interesting too. Recently, Honey Singh released a teaser of his new documentary which will released on Netflix where he will talk about his life, work and the space in between. Selfiee Song Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty Groove to the Tunes of Yo Yo Honey Singh (Watch Video).

Check Out The Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

