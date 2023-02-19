New song from Selfiee titled "Kudi Chamkeeli" has been released by the makers today (Feb 19) and it's wow. Starring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty, the track is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and will instantly make you dance to its tunes. Right from the lyrics to the BGM, the melody looks fun. Selfiee releases in theatres on February 24. Selfiee Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar- Emraan Hashmi's Film Is A Tussle Between A Superstar And His Fan (Watch Video).

Watch "Kudi Chamkeeli" Song Below:

