Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry. One of the most popular couples of Bigg Boss 15, also known as TejRan, would now be coming together for their first music video. The song titled “Rula Deti Hai” will be out on March 3. It is crooned by Yasser Desai and the music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal.

Poster Of Rula Deti Hai Song

#Ruladetihai is always gonna be in my heart because this is my first song with my love @itsmetejasswi ♥️😘 So it’s releasing on 3rd March on @DesiMFactory official YouTube channel ♥️ stay tuned 🎧 @iamrajatnagpal @AnshulGarg80 @TonyKakkar #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/IlXO2mdfPF — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 26, 2022

