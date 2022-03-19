Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty is all set to make you fall in love with her, as the actress will be seen on Colors TV's Holi special Rang Barse 2022 grooving on Priyanka Chopra's dance number "Ram Chahe Leela". In the promo shared by the makers, we see Shamita flaunting her dance moves on the Ram Leela song. Shamita Shetty Birthday: 5 Times When the Sharara Girl Roared in Bigg Boss 15 and Proved She’s a Real Sherni (Watch Videos).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

