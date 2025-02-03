Saudi Arabia has been a host for many sports in recent years and the latest mega event in the country was UFC Fight Night, held at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. The high-profile matches included a Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov bout. Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo attended the event and mentioned that he loves UFC. Portuguese star had a special reason for attending the event as his friend Shara Magomedov was in action against Michael Page in middleweight category. Sadly, Shara Magomedov lost the match. While in the Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov main event bout, Israel Adesanya won by knock out. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Mateo Claims Kylian Mbappe is Better Than Al-Nassr Captain, CR7 Gives Witty Reply (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Attends UFC Fight Night

