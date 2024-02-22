Mohabbatein actress Shamita Shetty is yet to find her life partner despite being in her 40s. Her relationship with Raqest Bapat made headlines during Bigg Boss OTT, but they later broke up. A female internet user recently criticised Shamita for her single status, calling her "buddhi." However, the actress responded confidently, stating she's happy and content being single and independent. She focused on positivity and said the troll's attempt to demean her failed. She also hoped the troll would refrain from putting down other women and urged her to stay silent if she had nothing nice to say. Check Shamita's response below! Rani Mukerji–Aditya Chopra’s Daughter Adira Turns 8! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Pics From the Star Kid’s Christmas-Themed Birthday Celebration.

Shamita Shetty's Instagram Story

Shamita Shetty's Instagram Story

