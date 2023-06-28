Shraddha Arya has shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing at her friend’s wedding festivity. Dressed up in a grey ruffled saree, the Kundali Bhagya actress is seen dancing to some of the Bollywood classics such as “Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan” and “O Haseena Zulfonwali Jaane Jahan”. Shraddha Arya Celebrates as Kundali Bhagya Completes 1,500 Episodes.

Shraddha Arya Dancing Her Heart Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)