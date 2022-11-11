Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away while working out in the gym. A lot of celebrities who were close to him are in shock and so is his family. TOI has shared some pictures of him spending quality moments with his family. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Vivek Agnihotri Condoles Demise of the TV Actor, Shares Views on ‘Hyper-Gymming’.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

