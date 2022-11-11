Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was a popular television actor, who was known for his roles in Kkusum, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Bhagyavidhaata among others. The actor, aged 46, reportedly collapsed while working out in the gym. Vivek Agnihotri has expressed grief over Siddhaanth’s untimely death and even shared his views on ‘hyper-gymming’. He mentioned in his tweet, “The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous.” Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi of Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti Fame Passes Away After Collapsing in Gym.

Vivek Agnihotri On Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Demise

This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/bK0kDA8gIG — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)