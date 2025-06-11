Fans are thrilled as Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have reunited for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming romantic drama Bade Acche Lagte Hain – Naya Season. Set to premiere on June 16, 2025, at 8:30 PM on weekdays, the promo of the new Bade Acche Lagte Hain has already created a buzz. Viewers are loving the chemistry between the lead pair. Social media is flooded with love and excitement, as audiences can’t wait to watch their favourite stars together on screen again. One fan commented, “This is so cute! Harshad and Shivangi's chemistry is amazing.” Another wrote, “Omgg... This is beautiful promo so cute Shiviii i can't wait to see harshad and shivangi looks is good and beautiful show.” Another fan said, “Omg… Harshad’s shirtless look! And Shivangi as Bhagyashree looks adorable.” The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 promo shows Harshad as Rishabh and Shivangi as Bhagyashree—a happily married couple. Fans are excited for the feel-good story of a husband who knows how to keep his wife smiling. With a fresh storyline, charming lead pair, and strong supporting cast, Bade Acche Lagte Hain – Naya Season has left fans eager for its launch. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Promo: Shivangi Joshi’s Possessive Wife Gets Jealous As Harshad Chopda Flexes His ‘Mardon Wali Taqat’ in Gym; Ektaa Kapoor Show to Premiere on THIS Date (Watch Video)

Fan Reactions on 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ 2025 Promo:

(Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bade Acche Lagte Hain Fans Reaction

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’ - New Season Promo - Watch Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)