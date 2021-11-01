The official trailer of ZEE5's Squad starring Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj in lead roles is out! As seen in the action-packed trailer, the film is all about a war between the nation’s special forces where a little girl plays an important role. Also, if you recollect, while Malvika Raaj is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo, Rinzing Denzongpa happens to be the son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa. The film premieres on the streaming platform on November 12.

Watch Trailer:

