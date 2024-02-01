Squid Game fans, rejoice! The first look for Season 2 is finally here, promising another round of thrilling survival games this year on Netflix. The teaser gives no major details about Squid Game 2 and also keeps the plot tightly under wraps. The exact release date of the show also remains a mystery. What theories do you have about the new season based on the teaser? Are you excited to return to the deadly competition? Share your thoughts in the comments! Squid Game Season 2: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo to Return to the Netflix Series; Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul and More Join the Show (Watch Video).

Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Out:

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

