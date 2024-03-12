In February, Netflix confirmed the addition of new cast members, alongside the return of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo for Squid Game 2. Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul and Park Sung-hoon were announced as new additions to the upcoming South Korean series. Now, C-JeS Studios has issued a statement, revealing that Oh Dal-su will also appear in the second season of Squid Game, reports Soompi. The statement even mentioned, “It is difficult to reveal his role or screen time.” Squid Game Season 2: Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, and Park Sung-hoon Are New Cast Members in Netflix Series.

Oh Dal Su In Squid Game 2

