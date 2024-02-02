Actor Oh Young Soo, known for his role in Squid Game, might face potential imprisonment after being indicted on indecent assault charges in 2022. The charges stem from allegations of inappropriate touching against an unnamed woman in 2017. On February 2, prosecutors requested a one-year prison sentence as the defendant didn't reflect during the investigation & trial. Squid Game Season 2 First Look: Netflix Confirms Arrival of Its Superhit Survival Drama This Year (Watch Video).

Oh Young Soo to Face Imprisonment?

Prosecution requested 1 year prison sentence for #OhYoungSoo on charges of forced molestation. According to the prosecutor, Oh makes a inappropriate remarks & touching the victim inappropriately. When he was asked to apologize, Oh sent a message saying she was like a daughter to… pic.twitter.com/KS5ga3v0mv — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) February 2, 2024

