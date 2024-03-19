Step back in time with the arrival of Star Wars: The Acolyte. A sneak peek trailer has just emerged, featuring Amandla Stenberg in a lead role. Created by Leslye Headland, of Russian Doll fame, this new series promises excitement. The trailer showcases Lee Jung-Jae as a Jedi Master guiding younglings at the Jedi Temple, while Stenberg debuts as a masked warrior in a clash with Carrie Ann Moss' Jedi Knight. Set a century before the prequel trilogy, during the High Republic era, the show teases brewing conflicts amid Jedi peacekeeping efforts against mysterious threats across the galaxy. It will start premiering on Disney + from June 4, 2024. Check the trailer video below! The Acolyte: Dafne Keen Reveals the 'Star Wars' Spinoff Prequel to be the First-Ever 'Sith-Led' Story.

Watch The Acolyte Trailer

