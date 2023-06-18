During Netflix's Tudum event, we got more updates regarding Squid Game Season 2 that is sure to excite fans. The upcoming season will see the return of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo as their respective characters from season one, while season two will also bring in some new cast members with Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Yang Dong-Guen confirmed to have join the series as new unannounced characters. Squid Game Season 2: Im Si-wan Joins Lee Jung Jae And Lee Byung Hun to Play the Leads - Reports.

Watch the Casting Announcement for Squid Game Season 2:

