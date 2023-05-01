Episode six of Succession Season Four just premiere, and it looks like another great episode was delivered here. Mainly focused on Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy, the actor is receiving acclaim for his performance here that all culminated into a final scene that definitely had fans ready to geek over about online. Here are some of the reaction to the recent episode. Succession Season 4 Episode 5: Kieran Culkin, Alexander Skarsgard's Performances Leaves Netizens Thrilled; React to the Formation of the 'Kill List'.

Completely Incredible!

This scene from #Succession #SuccessionHBO has Kendall Roy looking so content ,and at peace with all his demons-even if for a moment. The musical score by Nicholas Britell just adds to it pic.twitter.com/2uSgpxuLmw — Wasi (@iWasii) May 1, 2023

Masterclass!

Give Jeremy Strong His Emmy!

you can’t have kendall experience a full manic high, crash into reality, seamlessly recover into a win in front of an entire audience, then jump into the ocean and NOT give jeremy strong the emmy — jay | succession spoilers (@kendallhosseini) May 1, 2023

Direction Was Perfect!

Deserves it All!

give jeremy strong the whole egot for tonight’s episode pic.twitter.com/Ac3oO59JsG — jay | succession spoilers (@kendallhosseini) May 1, 2023

