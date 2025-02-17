Fans of Hrithik Roshan are eagerly awaiting official updates on Krrish 4, from casting details to the shoot and release date. Now, there’s an exciting update from director-producer Rakesh Roshan. At the success party for the documentary series The Roshans, Rakesh dropped a major hint about the film’s casting. While posing with Rekha, who has been a part of the Krrish franchise, a paparazzo asked, “Krrish 4 mein Rekhaji hai? (Is Rekhaji in Krrish 4?)” To which Rakesh responded, “Ha hai, sab hai (Yes, she is. Everyone is there).” This answer is sure to leave fans buzzing for more details about Krrish 4. ‘I Won’t Be Directing Any Further’: Rakesh Roshan Bids Farewell to Filmmaking, Unveils Exciting Future Plans for Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’ (Watch Video).

Rakesh Roshan With Rekha

