Not to sound like a broken record, but Succession Season Four debuts another stellar outing with its fifth episode. Titled "Kill List," netizens are sending acclaim toward Kieran Culkin and Alexander Skarsgard who shared quite the scene together here. Also reacting to the formation of the kill list that will see the outing of many major folks after the Waystar Roco deal goes through, this episode was certainly a riot. Here are some of the reactions from fans. Succession Season 4 Episode 3: Fans SHOCKED by Death of Major Character in HBO Series, Claims Sarah Snook Should Win Emmy for Her Performance.

The Best Pitch For a Scene Ever...

Kieran Culkin said “let me deliver an Emmy-worthy monologue while Alexander Skarsgård pees in front of me”#Succession pic.twitter.com/mzlds4D5dY — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 24, 2023

A Highlight of the Episode...

Kieran Culkin just casually delivering another Emmy award winning performance in episode 5 👏🏽😌 Roman and Lukas Mattson were at each other’s throats here😭 #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/nZkZbKiLYF — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 24, 2023

Shiv Just Being the Most Chaotic Character on the Show...

Shiv when she hears offer is at 192 and is on the phone with Lucas Mattson while the kill list is being announced. #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/bjdUBIlJqj — JuanMartin Abreu-Melon (@mrjuanmartin) April 24, 2023

They Understood the Assignment When Casting Alexander Skarsgard...

The people behind Succession know how important a good plot is. The plot: #Succession #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/vqSZhoi5zk — Jhony (@jramirezjunco) April 24, 2023

The Ultimate Friendship Since Day One...

maybe the kill list was the friends we made along the way pic.twitter.com/H0mvjVqAwr — arden | cunt of monte cristo (@erasermulaney) April 24, 2023

Mattson Surely Had a Fun Time Drafting the List...

