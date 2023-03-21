The cast of Ted Lasso visited the White House recently. Lead by Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and other members, they were there to promote and discuss the importance of mental health. Saying that it was an "honour" to visit the White House, Sudeikis spoke about the importance of checking in on your closed ones and listening to someone can go a long way. Ted Lasso Cast to Participate in Discussion with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to Promote ‘The Importance of Mental Health’.

Check Out the Cast of Ted Lasso at the White House:

Coach Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, joined the White House press briefing to discuss the topic of mental health, which he says everyone should discuss, ‘no matter who you are … where you live … [or] who you voted for’ pic.twitter.com/FugCeS8oWp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 20, 2023

