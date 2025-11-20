Cristiano Ronaldo made a rare appearance in Washington on Tuesday, attending a black-tie state dinner at the White House alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US President Donald Trump, and business leaders including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The White House later released a brief 13-second corridor clip showing Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo walking side by side and sharing a light moment. The post, captioned “Two GOATs” along with “CR7 × 45/47.” Trump expressed his excitement at hosting the football superstar, stating that his son, Baron, now holds him in higher regard after meeting Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Dinner at White House! Star Footballer Spotted in Event Hosted By US President Donald Trump in Honour of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (Watch Video).

White House Shares Video of Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo in Corridor

