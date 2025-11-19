Cristiano Ronaldo was a special guest in a dinner at the White House alongside Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman. They attended a high-profile dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump in honour of Mohammed Bin Salman. Trump himself too had a conversation with Ronaldo during the dinner. Trump thanked him for coming and also mentioned that his younger son was a 'big fan'. Ronaldo also clicked a selfie alongside several notable guests at the dinner including Elon Musk. Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Portugal Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 As Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves Hat-Tricks Help Former Euro Winners Thrash Armenia 9-1 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Dinner at White House

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted at White House

NEW: Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo spotted at the White House for a dinner featuring Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. pic.twitter.com/wI3abR5L6f — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)