US National Guard soldier Specialist Sarah Beckstrom has died after being shot near the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump confirmed. She and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfewere attacked in Washington DC, allegedly by 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who is now in custody. Lakanwal, who reportedly entered the US in 2021, is being investigated by the FBI on possible terrorism charges. Speaking on the incident, Trump displayed an image of a crowded plane of evacuees, claiming only the “toughest and meanest” individuals arrived in America. Criticising former President Joe Biden, he described the situation as “total bedlam” and said, “We have no greater national security priority than controlling who enters and remains in our country. For the most part, we don’t want them.” Washington DC Shooting: US Suspends Afghan Immigration Requests After Targeted Attack on National Guardsmen in Capital City.

Sarah Beckstrom Dies

NEW: President Trump announces that National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has sadly passed away. Beckstrom was shot by a suspected Afghan national. “Seconds before I went on right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia… highly respected, young magnificent person…”… pic.twitter.com/de6dFA9766 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

