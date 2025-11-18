US President Donald Trump sparked laughter at a McDonald’s summit by joking that he is “the very first former McDonald’s fry cook ever to become president,” referencing his October 2024 campaign stop in Pennsylvania where he donned an apron and briefly worked at a fry station. Soon after the remarks, the White House amplified the moment by sharing an AI-generated image on social media that showed McDonald’s trademark golden arches placed on top of the White House, drawing widespread online reactions. Trump in his speech shifted to attacking Democrats over their “affordability” messaging, accusing them of overseeing “the worst inflation in history” and surging energy costs. He acknowledged that some items, like coffee, remain expensive but vowed to bring prices down. The combination of the viral image and Trump’s fast-food banter quickly became a trending political moment. Donald Trump Drops Tariffs on Food Imports; India’s Mango, Tea Exports Likely To Benefit.

White House Shares McDonald’s-Themed Image After Trump’s ‘Fry Cook President’ Joke

