Excitement for The 50 has reached an all-time high. The reality show, which is yet to premiere, is already grabbing attention due to a heated moment featured in a recent promo. The clip shows contestant Rajat Dalal clashing with Digvijay Singh Rathee, with Rajat seen violently attacking Digvijay after the latter questioned him over his alleged substandard behaviour on the show. Former Roadies and Splitsvilla X5 fame Harsh Arora has now reacted to the fight and expressed shock over the “disturbing” incident. Taking to his Instagram handle on January 31, he shared a long note, writing, “I watched the promo of The 50 and what I saw was disturbing. Digvijay is not my friend; he was just a co-contestant in a previous reality show. That doesn’t change the fact that physical abuse is never acceptable in any format or on any platform. Reality shows test patience, mindset, and character, not how far someone can cross a line. Violence is not entertainment, and silence only normalises it.” He concluded his note by saying that he completely opposes what happened and said, “Respect should never be optional, even under pressure.” ‘The 50’: Rajat Dalal Physically Attacks Digvijay Singh Rathee in New Promo; Shocked Netizens Call Former a ‘Gunda’ (Watch Video).

Harsh Arora Backs Digvijay Singh Rathee After He Gets Physically Attacked by Rajat Dalal on ‘The 50’ – View Post

