‘The 50’: Rajat Dalal Physically Attacks Digvijay Singh Rathee in New Promo; Shocked Netizens Call Former a ‘Gunda’ (Watch Video)

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Tensions reached a breaking point on the set of the reality competition show The 50 as a newly released promotional video captured a physical confrontation between contestants Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Singh Rathee. The footage, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, shows Dalal lunging at Rathee during a heated exchange, leaving fellow contestants and viewers in shock. From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ India to ‘The 50’: Reality TV Shows To Watch Out for in 2026.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the series, which features prominent social media influencers competing in various challenges. While the show is known for its high-stakes environment, the sudden shift from verbal sparring to physical aggression has sparked a massive debate online regarding contestant safety and conduct.

Rajat Dalal Attacks Digvijay Rathee on ‘The 50’

The promo highlights a moment during a group discussion where the atmosphere turns volatile. In the clip, Rajat Dalal is seen losing his composure and physically assaulting Digvijay Rathee before crew members and other participants could intervene.

The footage does not clearly show the specific remark that triggered the assault, but the intensity of the encounter suggests a complete breakdown in communication. Producers have yet to release a formal statement regarding potential disciplinary actions or whether Dalal will face disqualification for violating the show's non-violent policy.

Watch the Promo of ‘The 50’

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A History of Old Vengeance

To those following the Indian influencer scene, this clash may not come as a surprise. The friction between Dalal and Rathee predates their time on The 50. The two have a well-documented history of "old vengeance," characterised by social media spats and public call-outs.

Their rivalry has been a recurring theme throughout the season, with both parties frequently trading barbs during challenges. Insiders suggest that the confined environment of the reality show acted as a pressure cooker, finally causing their long-standing personal grievances to boil over into physical violence.

Netizens React to the Fight

The reaction from the audience has been swift and largely critical. Social media platforms have been flooded with clips of the incident, with fans expressing a mix of disappointment and outrage. Many viewers have called for Dalal’s immediate removal, arguing that physical assault should never be tolerated.

A user wrote, "Is anyone else concerned about Rajat's explosive behaviour? A simple background check could've avoided this mess. Why bring such people to the show?" Another comment read, "Gunda, gunda hi rahega. Hence proved."

How did Fans React to Rajat Dalal vs Digvijay Rathee?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Is Rajat Dalal Evicted From ‘The 50’?

According to various reports, Rajat Dalal has not been officially evicted for the physical altercation with Digvijay Rathee seen in the promos; however, his journey on the show has reportedly been cut short due to a medical emergency. Reports indicate that Dalal suffered a serious triceps injury during a task, which required surgery and led to his departure from the show before the official premiere. ‘The 50’: Lovekesh Kataria Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted From Reality Show After Arena Task? Here’s What We Know.

‘The 50’ Premiere Details

As the buzz surrounding the Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee confrontation intensifies, all eyes are now on the grand premiere of The 50, scheduled for February 1, 2026. Reportedely hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan, the show is set to debut at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV,

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).