Bigg Boss 18 fame Digvijay Rathee's ex-girlfriend Unnati Tomar recently broke down during an Instagram live after he accused her of having an affair. While sharing screenshots of their chats, she accidentally leaked Digvijay's mobile number. Reacting to the same, the Splitsvilla X5 fame has issued an apology. Taking to her IG stories on Tuesday (February 25) night, she wrote, "The number leak was a mistake on my part, and I deeply regret it. It was an impulsive decisio,n and the story has been since deleted." Unnati shared that it's tough dealing with accusations for things she didn't do, and her only aim was to share her side and offer clarity. Concluding her statement, she wrote, "I respect everyone's privacy and it was never my intenton to cause harm". ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Influencer Digvijay Rathee REACTS After Ex-Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Accidentally Leaks His Phone Number, Says ‘Personal Boundaries Weren’t Respected’.

Unnati Tomar Apologises for Accidentally Leaking Ex-BF Digvijay Rathee’s Mobile Number

(Photo Credit: @unnatitomarrr/ Instagram)

