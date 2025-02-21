A few days ago, Chum Darang made her relationship with Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra official through an adorable post. The couple, who celebrated Valentine's Day 2025 together, have been setting major relationship goals for their fans online. Amid this, recently, Karan Veer showed his unwavering support for Chum as she celebrated purchasing a new house in Mumbai. The TV actor reshared Chum's Instagram story, which featured her cutting a cake adorned with the message, "Congrats Chum," and wrote, "Chumieeeee, congrats on the new house!" Have a look. Chum Darang Officially Confirms Relationship With Karan Veer Mehra As They Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2025 Together (See Photos).

Karan Veer Mehra Shares Joy As Girlfriend Chum Darang Buys New Home

Karan Veer Mehra Instagram

Chum Darang's Viral Valentine's Day Post Featuring Karan Veer Mehra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chum Darang (@chum_darang)

