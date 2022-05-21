The teaser of The Broken News gives a glimpse of how two rival news channels – Awaaz Bharti and Josh 24/7 News – have different, extreme methods of operating the media house. Starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead, the story revolves around the ideological differences of the protagonists. The ZEE5 series is all set to be premiered on June 10. The Broken News Teaser: Sonali Bendre To Make OTT Debut With ZEE5 Series Featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of The Broken News Below:

Official Teaser | Abhi abhi khabar aayi hai ki your daily dose of breaking news will now be taken over by #TheBrokenNews, coming soon only on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/zQg0km5lP3 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May 21, 2022

