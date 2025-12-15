The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) will address a press conference today, December 15, at 4 PM. The State Election Commission of Maharashtra is expected to announce the schedule for elections to several municipal corporations, including Mumbai's BMC, and other local bodies across the state. As per the official notification, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will address the media and is likely to make a formal announcement regarding the elections for Maharashtra’s local bodies. Watch the live streaming below as the State Election Commission of Maharashtra addresses the media. BMC Elections: Mumbai Civic Body Reserves 15 Wards for Scheduled Caste Candidates During Lottery for Ward Reservations; Check Full List of Wards Here.

Maharashtra SEC Press Conference Today, December 15

Will State Election Commission Announce Schedule for Mumbai BMC Elections?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)