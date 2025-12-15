The Maharashtra State Election Commission today, December 15, announced the schedule for BMC elections in Mumbai and other municipal corporations. The Maharashtra State Election Commission said that BMC elections will be held on January 15, 2026, with the Code of Conduct coming into force from today. The counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026. As per the schedule, the nomination filing will take place between December 23-30, with scrutiny on December 31. The last day to withdraw nominations will be January 2, 2026, with final contesting candidates' names published n January 3. Besides Mumbai, polls to 28 municipal corporations will also be held on January 15, with the results being declared on January 16. Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar Joins BJP: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Crosses Over to Bhartiya Janata Party Ahead of Mumbai BMC Elections (See Pics).

BMC Elections on January 15, 20256

BMC elections to be held on January 15, 2026, announces State Election Commission (SEC). Code of Conduct comes into force from today. Counting on January 16,2026 https://t.co/4Hl3hJnDmM pic.twitter.com/PZpEqDzRcK — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 15, 2025

Full Schedule for BMC Elections 2026

Nomination filling : Dec 23-30, 2026 Scrutiny: Dec 31 Last day to take it back: Jan 2,2026 Final contestant list: Jan 3 Elections on: Jan 15 Counting : Jan 16 — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 15, 2025

