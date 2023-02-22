A company CEO dead, a mysterious and wacky replacement boss in his place and a workplace that's as hostile as they come, The Consultant is shaping up to be one weird and intense watch. With Christoph Waltz in full form as he brings Regus Patoff to life, the series surely looks like it will have our eyes glued to the screen. Also starring Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady, Aimee Carrero and more, The Consultant will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 24, 2023. The Consultant Teaser: Christoph Waltz Turns Up the Creep Factor in Amazon's Workplace Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for The Consultant:

