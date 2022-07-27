Guillermo del Toro's much anticipated reinvention of the tale, Pinocchio is slated to release in December. The whimsical stop-motion film takes place in Italy and is about a father's wish that magically brings a boy to life, which gives him the chance to care for the boy. The teaser trailer for Pinocchio is now out!

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)