Daniel Craig will reprise the role of James Bond for the last time in No Time To Die. The actor was emotional as he wrapped up the film and shared an emotional speech as he finally said goodbye to the film franchise.

Take A Look At The Video Here:

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping #NoTimeToDie End of an era 🍸pic.twitter.com/45obvVsuo1 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)