The much-anticipated series, The Crown Season 5, premiered on Netflix on November 9. After the last four seasons of the show, the expectations were sky-high from the new season as well. Starring Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West in the lead, the series based on the British Royal Family has received negative response from critics. The response for the performances have been okay, whereas the plot has turned out to be wobbly. Take a look at some of the reviews on The Crown Season 5 below: The Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West Dazzle at the Premiere of the Netflix Series in London (View Pics & Video).

Scroll.in – Season five too doesn’t disappoint in terms of dramaturgy. Apart from Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Jonny Lee Miller and Salim Daw are keenly attuned to the wavering emotional graph of their characters.

The New York Times – The fifth season of the Netflix hit, with a new cast including Imelda Staunton as the queen, depicts the royal family at its lowest point.

RogerEbert.com – Season Five is replete with terrific performances, especially from actors in recurring roles, but it’s no longer enough. Writer and creator Peter Morgan’s vision, like the monarchy circa 1990, is showing signs of strain.

IGN – The series’ final permanent cast deliver the goods, with the big standouts being Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

India Today – While the previous seasons have managed to have you hooked to it with the politics of the royals, amid all the gloss and soap opera-inspired parallel tracks, this season seems to lack that. However, episodes exploring the backstory of Mohammed Al Fayed stand out.

USA Today – The new episodes often feel haphazardly stitched together, leaving out major context and character development. The new actors either choose simple impersonations (Debicki and Staunton) or, like Pryce, make choices that don't resemble the former actors in their roles, creating the impression that they're acting in different shows.

