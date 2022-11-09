The Crown Season 5 is all set to be premiered on Netflix from today, November 9. The new season features Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales. The team made dazzling appearance at the premiere of the series that was held in London. The new season of the popular series focuses on the issues happened in the Royal Family in the 1990s. The Crown Season 5 Trailer: Elizabeth Debicki Stuns As Princess Diana In This First Look at Netflix's Drama About the Royal Family! (Watch Video).

The Crown Season 5 Cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix)

At The Global Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

