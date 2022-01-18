The official trailer of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s The Great Indian Murder is out Disney+ Hotstar's anticipated crime show which is backed by Ajay Devgn looks promising to say the least. The show is an official adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s novel Six Suspects and the whodunnit series stars Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana playing a pivotal part in the murder mystery show.

The Great Indian Murder Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)