Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, was released in the theatres on February 14, 2025. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic had an impressive opening, and fans continued to storm the theatres to watch the film. As per a report in Sacnilk, the movie's India collections now stand at INR 365 crore. Now, amid high public demand, the makers have decided to release Chhaava in Telugu. Sharing the exciting update on their Instagram handle, Maddock Films wrote, "The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th." Tollywood top production house, Geetha Arts will distribute the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Telugu dubbed version of Chhaava will be released on the big screens on March 7, 2025. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Chhava’ Telugu-Dubbed Version To Release on March 7, 2025

