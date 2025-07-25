The first official trailer for War 2 was released online on July 25, and much like the teaser, Kiara Advani once again steals the spotlight from the warring leads - Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. From fresh angles of her now-iconic bikini scenes to her kiss with Hrithik, Kiara generates significant buzz with these moments and more. An intriguing highlight for her character comes when she appears in an Indian Air Force uniform, being felicitated. Eagle-eyed fans spotted her name on the uniform’s badge: ‘Kavya Luthra’. Could this mean she plays the daughter of Kabir’s mentor, Colonel Luthra, portrayed by Ashutosh Rana? ‘War 2’ Trailer Out! Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Face-Off Leaves Fans in ‘Goosebumps’, Kiara Advani Shines in Action Avatar – Netizens Ignite Social Media With Reactions.

Kiara Advani's War 2 Character

So she's the daughter of Colonel Luthra now makes sense!#WAR2TrailerEuphoria pic.twitter.com/kkkysN9J6W — aFORarthur ❁ (@curiouS_parth) July 25, 2025

Watch the Trailer of 'War 2':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)