The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return and that has been possible as everyone's now vaccinated. The teaser also boasts of a cast who has taken two doses of the vaccine. Kapil also plays to the gallery or rather speculation by saying, 'Par Archana ji kahan hai'. There were rumours that Archana Puransingh may not be part of the returning episodes. Later, it was said that Sumona Chakravarti who is an integral part of the show won't return. The teaser gives a hint that the rumours are true.

