The first reactions for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are in and it looks like all is great in Middle Earth. With many claiming the series to be as visually stunning as the trailer promised it to be, the series is being heralded as excellence in cinematic storytelling. Looks like fans of the Tolkien saga are in for a treat. Lets take a look at what some of the reactions are saying. The Lord of the Rings- The Rings of Power Trailer: The Story of Legends of Middle Earth’s History Against Evil Looks Epic! (Watch Video).

Cinematic Excellence!

#TheRingsofPower is CINEMATIC EXCELLENCE. The scale of this story has never been done before, making each moment EPIC & BREATHTAKING. The marriage between practical and computer generated effects will set the standard for everything that follows. @LOTRonPrime @PrimeVideoCA pic.twitter.com/Grt3wsUUtC — Shahbaz 🔜 Fan Expo Toronto (@shayhbaz) August 24, 2022

Visually Stunning!

I've seen the first 2 eps of #TheRingsOfPower. Yes, it's as visually stunning as the trailer promises. It also sets the stage well for the clearly epic tale heading our way. I liked some characters/storylines more than others, but I'm hooked & ready for more#TheLordOfTheRings — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) August 24, 2022

Intriguing Story!

The first 2 eps of #TheRingsOfPower are… so far, very great. The trailers have already shown the show’s brilliant visual spectacle the seeds are planted for a rich & intriguing story that left me wanting more. Review coming to @DiscussingFilm from @darkmotifs later this month. pic.twitter.com/a0Vw2k88i2 — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) August 24, 2022

Shiny!

Mellon! I have seen the first two episodes of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: The Series and it's overwhelming and shiny and all I wanna do is pour over maps and climb trees and read poems and talk about my theories (I have theories!) while eating berries 🙏🌿 — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) August 24, 2022

Absolutely Mesmerising!

The Lord Of The Rings: #TheRingsOfPower is an ACHIEVEMENT in cinematic storytelling that REDEFINES what’s possible for television. Immersive & EPIC, the interconnected worlds of Tolkien feel GRAND and fully realized. Absolutely MESMERIZING. @LOTRonPrime @PrimeVideoCA @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/A5fWUMX17b — Daniel Baptista - The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) August 24, 2022

