The Night Manager is the remake of the British series of the same title. The Hindi version stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead. The makers have dropped the trailer that showcases ‘a dangerous game of love and betrayal’. Set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, this series also features Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl among others in pivotal roles. The Night Manager: Aditya Roy Kapur Says His Character in the Web Series Is Twisted, Just Like The Twist in the Plot.

Watch The Trailer Of The Night Manager Below:

