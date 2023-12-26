Three of Us, a Hindi movie featuring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire and directed by Avinash Arun, unfolds the narrative of a woman grappling with dementia as she delves into her childhood and confronts her past. Initially released in theatres on November 3, 2023, Three of Us is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix, with streaming scheduled to commence on December 29, 2023. Three of Us Trailer Out: Shefali Shah Embarks on a Journey To Relive Childhood Memories in Avinash Arun Directorial; Flick To Hit Theatres On November 3 (Watch Video).

Watch Three of Us Trailer

