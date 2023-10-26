Actor Shefali Shah, who is all set to come up with Three Of Us, shared an intriguing trailer video on social media on Thursday. "Between the lost and found are the #THREE OF US. Now showing in cinemas from November 3rd, 2023," she wrote on Instagram Directed by Avinash Arun, Three of Us tells the tale of Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah), a former Mumbai high court clerk, who grapples with a degenerative brain disease slowly erasing her past. The film follows her courageous quest to relive her childhood memories with the help of her childhood friend and sweetheart, Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat) Avinash Arun, director of Three of Us shared, "This film delves into the depths of human emotions and the transformative power of memories. It's a story of self-discovery and the profound influence of our past on our present and future." International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh Get Nominated in Best Performance Category for Delhi Crime S2 and Rocket Boys!.

Shefali Shah, who plays the lead role, said, " It's a very very very delicate film. Made with all our heart and love. It's so fragile you can only breathe in it and experience it. It's story of coming home, a story of hope, a love story between 3 people hinging on the fragility of one. It's one of the most exquisite films I've been a part of and I can't begin to explain how happy it makes me to share it with everyone." Jaideep Ahlawat, another lead actor in the film, added, "The script is a masterful blend of heart and nostalgia. It's an honour to be a part of this project, and I believe audiences will be deeply moved by the story." Swanand Kirkire, who portrays a significant character, stated, "The journey of Three of Us beautifully portrays the power of our past in influencing our present and future. It's a story that will touch your soul and make you reflect on your own connections." Delhi Crime 2 Clocks 1 Year: Shefali Shah Shares Why She Loves Playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

Watch Three Of Us Trailer:

View Shefali Shah's Post:

The film is produced by the creative visionaries at Matchbox Shots LLP - Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, and Dikssha Jyote Routray. It promises to be a poignant and introspective journey that highlights the unspoken bonds that shape our lives. Sanjay Routray, producer from Matchbox Shots mentioned, "We are thrilled to bring a story that tugs at the heartstrings and reminds us of the significance of our past relationships. Three of Us is a testament to the beauty of rediscovery." Three of Us is set to hit theatres on November 3.