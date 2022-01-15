Unpaused: Naya Safar’ is the upcoming anthology featuring actors Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary among others. The series is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 21. The makers have released the trailer and it gives a glimpse of how everyone’s life has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While sharing the trailer, the makers captioned it as, “hold on to the thread of hope and begin a journey of love and kindness!”

Watch The Trailer Of Unpaused: Naya Safar’ Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)