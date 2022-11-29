Uorfi Javed has become one of the most controversial figures in the industry. She as constantly been at loggerheads with Chahatt Khanna. Recently, Chahatt offered support to Chetan Bhagat who commented on Uorfi Javed’s clothes. Uorfi has now taken to social media to post a sarcastic remark. She mentioned about women who visit jails for expensive gifts, ask married men who are half their age for company and shame other women for their fashion choices being more respectful than her. Uorfi Javed – Chetan Bhagat Controversy: Chahatt Khanna Supports the Writer; Uorfi Retaliates, ‘Chetan Bhagat Is Not a Respected Person, Please Stop Using My Name for Publicity’ (View Post).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

