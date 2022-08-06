Urfi Javed has become a renowned name in the entertainment industry. She knows how to grab eyeballs and hold the attention of netizens. Her fashion choices are the talk of the town. While many slam her, she believes in herself and doing what she likes. Well, now according to a report in TOI, Urfi is not keeping well and has been hospitalized. Urfi had mentioned to the media portal that she has been vomiting for three days. Urfi Javed Goes Topless AGAIN, Actress Leaves Little to The Imagination in New Set of Raunchy Photos!

The report also mentioned that the actress had high fever 103-104 degrees and had to be admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. She will be undergoing a few tests to figure out exactly what has happened to her. Urfi shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss OTT where she made an outfit out of a garbage bag. Urfi Javed Flashes Underboobs and Midriff in Orange Top and Denim While Displaying Dismal Pool Playing Skills!

Recently, TOI also mentioned how ace designer Masaba Gupta and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh both praised the actress for her fashion sense. While Ranveer called her Fashion icon, Masaba Gupta praised the amount of efforts Urfi puts into all her clothes.

