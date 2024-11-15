Uorfi Javed, renowned for her unconventional fashion choices, has once again captivated the internet with her latest creation. In a recent social media post, the Follow Kar Lo Yaar diva unveiled a mesmerising transformation from a simple frock to a stunning Cinderella-inspired ball gown. The video showcases her innovative design, where a simple brown and white ensemble magically unfolds into a violet off-shoulder gown with a sexy neckline. In another video, we get to see paparazzi going gaga over Uorfi's quick and extraordinary transformation, hailing her as the 'Indian Barbie'. Check out the clips below. Uorfi Javed Takes Fashion to New Heights With Stunning Armour-Inspired Ensemble, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts (Watch Video & Pics).

Uorfi Javed Is A Cinderella

Uorfi Javed Impresses Paps With Her Latest Style

