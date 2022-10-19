Vaishali Takkar's death by suicide on October 15, sent shockwaves in the industry. The actress who was known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, left a suicide note blaming ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani for her demise. Now, days after the death, an old video of Takkar has surfaced online that sees her on hospital bed talking about how life is 'precious'. The actress's clip is from the time when she was hospitalised for jaundice. Vaishali Takkar Death: Anupamaa Actress Muskan Bamne Recalls Sharing Screen Space With the Late Actress in TV show Super Sisters (View Post).

Watch Vaishali Takkar's Old Video:

